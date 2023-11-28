Rajamahendravaram: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip in River Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, lakhs of devotees thronged the Godavari bathing ghats here on Monday to take holy bath in the river.

Thousands of devotees were seen placing Karthika lamps in banana pods and releasing them with devotion into the river.

Mainly Kotilingala Ghat and Pushkara Ghat wore festive look with Karthika Deepams. A large number of devotees visited the temples of Lord Siva and performed special Abhishekam and pujas.

Devotees flocked to Uma Kotilingeswara Swamy temple, Markandeyeswara Swamy temple, and Visveswara Swamy temple on the Godavari embankment.

Keeping in mind the rush of devotees, special queues have been arranged at the temples. Police vigilance and security have been arranged along the Godavari embankment.