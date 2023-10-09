Rajamahendravaram: Left to hold public ballot on burdensome power charges

Rajamahendravaram: The Left parties are gearing up for a direct fight against the burden of high electricity bills imposed on the people by the State government. CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, CPM district secretary T Arun, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Ch Venkateswara Rao and IFTU district president Ramana said that they will conduct a door-to-door campaign against the government’s exploitation in the form of electricity bills from October 9 to 15 and a people’s ballot will be held on October 15.

In continuation of the ongoing agitation against the irregularity of electricity bills, the Left parties have decided to hold protests across the State from October 9 to 15, in a combined meeting held here on Sunday.

Later, the leaders spoke at a press conference. Through leaflets and holding meetings in the wards, the fraud of the rulers will be explained to the people. They said that the people are facing difficulties due to the raise in electricity charges every month and the central and state governments are colluding and exploiting the people.

They alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed people on his promise to reduce the electricity charges and give free electricity to all up to 200 units before the elections.