Rajamahendravaram : Mahanadu aimed at spreading lies, alleges Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna alleged that the TDP is spreading lies in the name of Mahanadu and party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is trying to mislead everyone, who is thinking that people have forgotten the history.

Speaking with the media at Rajahmundry Press Club here on Thursday, the Minister demanded that if Chandrababu is honest, he should introduce a resolution in the Mahanadu, congratulating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for forming a district in the name of late NT Rama Rao, the founder of TDP. He criticised that it was Chandrababu, who allegedly blocked Bharat Ratna award for the late NTR.

‘Chandrababu Naidu, who caused the death of 29 people by creating a stampede for his publicity during 2015 Godavari Pushkarams, should take the responsibility for the incident and apologise for not supporting the affected families.’ The Minister alleged that Chandrababu, who ruled the united Andhra Pradesh for a long time, was responsible for the financial problems of the State. He criticised that Andhra Pradesh people were cheated by Chandrababu, who had spent all the tax revenue for Hyderabad only.

Minister Venugopala Krishna pointed out that Chandrababu, who never did even a small thing for the welfare of BCs during his administration, is now making false allegations that YS Jagan was doing injustice to BCs. He said, “We feel it is our responsibility to inform the people about the facts and to counter the false propaganda being carried out by the TDP in the name of Mahanadu from time to time and we will give a befitting reply to every allegation.”