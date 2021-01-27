Rajamahendravaram: Maredumilli newfound haven for tourists

Rajamahendravaram: Maredumilli in the agency area of East Godavari district is becoming a tourist hub attracting a large number of visitors, including film personalities and celebrities. They are preferring Maredumilli instead of Rajamahendravaram. About 20 lakh tourists visit this place every month.

The Department of Tourism is putting its endeavour to provide more facilities for the growing number of tourists in addition to the existing ones in the Maredumilli area. Waterfalls, jungle trekking, campfire, bamboo houses and hotels with three star facilities are the main attractions.

The government has released an amount of Rs 1.15 crore to complete the works. There are as many as 16 wooden cottages of the Tourism department, 25 wooden houses of the Forest department and 20 private guest houses. In Rampachodavaram, resorts were constructed and in Maredumilli construction of 15 cottages were completed out of 20 cottages with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. Three star hotel facilities have been provided in the wooden cottages such as swimming pool, restaurant, big rooms in addition to private hotels.

Though the Tourism department is providing necessary facilities to the tourists going to Maredumilli there is a need to provide proper security at the guest houses and cottages as it is an Agency area. Even the public transport facilities need to be improved.

According to District Tourist Officer T Venkatachalam, a mega Papikondalu Circuit Project was taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 55 lakh at Rampachodavaram. As part of it, a guest house with 18 rooms was under construction which will be completed shortly.

He said plans are afoot to provide facilities in Gudesa village. After commencement of cruise, the tourists can stay in Rampachodavaram and visit picturesque Papikondalu.