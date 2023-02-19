Rajamahendravaram: Mega medical camp organised

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): A free mega medical camp was organised under the aegis of John Wesley Foundation (JWF) at Subbarao Nagar here on Sunday. From February 2022 till date, 99 camps were held in the surrounding areas of Rajahmundry at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and this is 100th camp, organisation founder John Wesley said.

In this medical camp, check-ups and treatment were done for BP, sugar, HB, general medicine, orthopaedic, dermatology, gynaecology, eye, dental and paediatric departments.

Medicines were distributed free of cost to all the patients. Wesley informed that a medical and rehabilitation centre, which provides services to the poor at a very low cost, will be started very soon.

Foundation chairman Blessie Wesley, members Joseph Vijay Kumar and Satya Vijay Kumar, doctors and medical support staff participated in the camp.