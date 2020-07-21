Rajamahendravaram: MLA Jakkampudi Raja consoles rape victim, assures all help

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Corporation Chairman and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has interacted with a rape victim who was undergoing treatment in government headquarters hospital here on Tuesday. He enquired about her health condition and medical aid.

Later speaking with media in government hospital the MLA said that the government will provide necessary medical aid to the victim and the doctors were directed to provide best treatment to her.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy brought Disha Act for the safety of women and he is giving top priority for the wellbeing of women.

Everyone should condemn the heinous crime and the police nabbed 10 accused including two women relating to the case. He assured to extend necessary help to her family.

SC Corporation Chairperson P Ammaji, Dr T Ramesh Kishore, YSRCP leaders MS Reddy, VG Rao and others were present.