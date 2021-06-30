Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram slams TDP's Sadhana Deeksha

Rajamahendravaram: Sharply reacting to the Sadhana Deeksha of Telugu Desam Party, Member of Parliament Margani Bharat Ram said here on Tuesday that the TDP leaders and their president Nara Chandrababu Naidu are shedding crocodile tears on the plight of Covid-19 victims.

Addressing the media, the MP recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy included Covid-19 in the Aarogya Sri list in an attempt to provide better medical care to the people. He pointed out that no State in the country even Telangana included the Covid19 in the Aarogyasri list. Andhra Pradesh set an example in the country in that context, he said.

The MP said that the Chief Minister took a wonderful decision to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the name of children who lost their parents.

The TDP was only trying to discredit the YSR Congress government by undertaking such programmes, he alleged.