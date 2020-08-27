Rajamahendravaram: MP Bharat Ram urges Railway Board to sanction 135 crore for flyover

Rajamahendravaram: The increasing traffic movement in the historical city is posing problem to the people, as thousands of vehicles proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada entering into the city from road-cum-rail bridge and from there to National Highway No 16 through the narrow roads.

To ease the traffic movement, MP Margani Bharat Ram took initiative for the construction of flyover along with road over bridge, which is a pending demand from three decades.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Thursday, the MP said a memorandum was submitted to Railway Board chairman Ramesh Kumar at New Delhi with a request to sanction the flyover as well as road over bridge and also Rs 135 crore for its construction.

The flyover should be constructed from the end point of road-cum-rail bridge up to National Highway 16 at Hukumpeta junction to divert the vehicles proceeding towards Visakapatnam, he explained.

The MP further said that the corporation taken up laying of a link road passing through Dharwada street, VT college and crossing railway track and Awa (marshy land) which connects to Hukumpeta junction.

Municipal Corporation as well as Roads & Buildings department not able to meet the construction cost due to funds crunch and requested Railway Board chairman for funds also. The city has 5.5 lakh population, he added.

Rajamahendravaram is a hub for business, medical and education and daily at about two lakh people comes to the city and said a blueprint was also given to the chairman, MP Bharat averred.