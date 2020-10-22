Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram urges Sports Academy to set up badminton coaching centre

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has underlined the need of a regional badminton coaching centre to be established in the historical city.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' on Thursday, he said a memorandum was submitted to Indian Sports Academy director-general Sandeep Pradhan in this connection briefing him about the need to establish regional badminton coaching centre.

He also said in the memorandum that noted badminton players such as PV Sindhu, K Srikanth, M Nanda Gopal, M Kanishka, R Satwik, K Krishna Prasad, Sonika Sai, Ch Utteja Rao, D Sudha Kalyani and many others belongs to Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhatpatnam and Hyderabad who brought name and fame to the country.

Many youth are not able to prove their mettle in badminton tournaments due to lack of proper coaching. Scores of players are showing interest to get coaching, he mentioned in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, the Grand City of Culture also produced many players earlier. He asked the director-general to take necessary steps in this regard and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also ready to extend necessary help in this regard.