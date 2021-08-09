Top
Rajamahendravaram: Nadu-Nedu helps government schools compete with corporate schools

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inspecting Nadu-Nedu works at Municipal High School at Satellite City in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inspecting Nadu-Nedu works at Municipal High School at Satellite City in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran on Sunday said that the government schools would acquire the standard of corporate schools in the district as they were decked up under Nadu-Nedu programme.

He inspected the government schools which have been covered by Nadu-Nedu. He took rounds of classrooms, kitchen and toilets on schools' premises. He directed the officials to maintain supply of drinking water as well as running water facility for toilets.

He said that in the past there were no basic facilities in government schools. But nowadays one finds excellent facilities surpassing even corporate schools. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought many changes in the educational system and paved in a new era in the education sector.

The Collector said that with the changing trends in modern times, the teachers have to equip the students in accordance with the new changes and hone their skills to impart education in accordance with the changing times.

He also exhorted the students to utilise the benefits given by the government and achieve progress in education.

