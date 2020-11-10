X
Rajamahendravaram: People will dump BJP, says Ganni Krishna

TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna speaking to the the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna speaking to the the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna said that BJP would never come to power in the State

Rajamahendravaram: TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna said that BJP would never come to power in the State.

Speaking to the media at his office here on Monday, he said that the people are not ready to accept BJP, which cheated the people relating to Special Category Status (SCS) and Polavaram Project.The people will dump BJP like just like they discarded the Congress.

TDP deserted NDA which cheated the state and also because of leaders like BJP state president Somu Veerraju, he said. BJP State president Somu Veerraju is using objectionable language againstTDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and advised him to join in YSRCP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and BJP president Somu Veerraju alleged TDP national president Naidu taken the responsibility of Polavaram Project for commissions but they failed to prove it, Krishna averred.

The people are eagerly waiting for TDP's rule in the state and the party will come into power again, he claimed.

