Rajamahendravaram: Prepare micro-level plan to achieve objectives, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector N Tej Bharat ordered the officials concerned to prepare micro-level plan to achieve the objectives set for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments in agricultural allied sectors. On Wednesday, the Joint Collector held a teleconference with MPDO, VAO and VAHO on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry works in his chamber.

Speaking on this occasion, Tej Bharat said that 54 drone Kisan pilot teams have to be identified in the district and so far, 40 teams have been identified and 11 of them have been trained. He said three people should be identified from each mandal and so far, only one has been identified from Bikavolu and Rajahmundry rural mandals.

Reminding that every Monday unemployed youths come to Spandana for employment, the Joint Collector said that if interested youths are identified and sent to the respective mandals, they will be trained for free.

The Joint Collector said that 14 pending teams should be appointed. In the district, under PM Kisan, 87 per cent of the farmers have completed the KYC. He said that 56,198 CCRC cards have been issued to 70,905 tenant farmers. He wants to give them to the rest as soon as possible. In this meeting, District Agriculture Officer S Madhavrao, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr SGT Satya Govind, District Cooperation Officer Y Uma Maheswara Rao, and Amul representative Dheeraj participated.