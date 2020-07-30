Rajamahendravaram: Provide quality medical aid to Covid patients, Minister Alla Nani tells officials

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Nani has said additional staff can be appointed in Covid centres as per need and provide quality medical aid and food to patients in Covid centres.

Reviewing the corona position in the district with officials at municipal corporation office here on Wednesday, he said the respective officials should initiate steps to maintain sanitation properly. The officials can increase bed strength in Covid centres and the government decided to increase 10,000 additional beds in the state. The complaints should be resolved in 24 hours and maintain register in the call centres, he ordered.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is very much particular in providing quality food and also treatment to Corona patients.

Later, the minister enquired the officials about corona cases in the district. Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu asked the officials to give test reports without delay. Minister for Social Welfare Pinepe Viswaroop underlined the need to supply kits and medicines to Corona patients without delay.

MP Margani Bharat Ram underlined the need to keep vacant list of beds at Covid centres.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the business hours of shops should be increased as the present timings are not sufficient for the people and crowds seen at the shops. Collector DM Reddy briefed about Corona cases and said number of discharges increased in the district.

Corporation commissioner Abishikit Kishore, joint collector Sha, health officers Dr Vinuthna, Dr MVR Murthi and others were present.