Rajamahendravaram: Roads on Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in bad shape

Rajamahendravaram: The road on Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is a glaring example for the negligent attitude and apathy of the officials of Water Resources Department (WRD). The badly damaged road posing a problem to the vehicle riders and pedestrians, who pass on the road.

The road was laid during 1986 to connect East and West Godavari districts but the poor maintenance of road is creating panic among the people. The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 crore for road repair works eight months ago along with Rs 40 lakh for barrage repairs but in vain and so far, the works were not commenced.

The traffic movement on the barrage increasing day by day as the road-cum-rail bridge was closed for traffic. Gammon India approach road was also damaged due to heavy rains and many accidents were occurring. With this, the entire traffic towards West Godavari district was passing from this route.

With this, the traffic passing round-the-clock through the two badly damaged barrage roads is posing a threat to the commuters and vehicle riders. Along with two and three wheelers, buses and sand-laden lorries are also passing through the road.

It will take 30 minutes to cross the 7-km road of the barrage of Dowleswaram, Ryali, Maddur and Vijjeswaram arms and the capacity of the barrage is 70 kms.

When contacted, WRD Eastern division executive engineer I V Satyanarayana said that the contractor is yet to take up repair works despite issuing repeated reminders and serving notices.

He said one assistant engineer was looking after the barrage safety and steps will be taken to reduce the traffic movement on the barrage road. Meanwhile many farmers expressed serious concern over the barrage during the flood season due to increasing traffic movement.