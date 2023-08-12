Rajamahendravaram: Sampurna Bharata Kala Yatra begins

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha on Friday flagged off the Sampurna Bharata Kala Yatra (All India Cultural Tour) organised under the joint auspices of Sri Radhakrishna Sangeetha, Nrithya Kalakshetra, and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the yatra is being organised with the slogan of our Sanatana Dharma and Cultural Wealth. The trip will last for 63 days covering a distance of 20,000 kilometres.

As many as 22 artistes will also participate. She said that as part of the Yatra, cultural and religious programmes will be carried out through music and dance programmes in different areas. She said that the district administration will provide full cooperation in the context of the yatra. After the completion of the trip, a large-scale welcome programme will be organised in the city, she said.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that the yatra will end on October 12 at Tirumala with a dance in the presence of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that the yatra will be successful across 22 states. Parents were congratulated for encouraging their children in this programme. The children’s dance performances organised at the commencement of the All India Cultural Tour impressed the audience.

Sri Radhakrishna Kalakshetra founder and Chairman GB Narayana and his disciples were present on the occasion.