Rajamahendravaram: Shirdi Sai student bags sixth rank in EAMCET

Rajamahendravaram: KVD Sri Harsha, student of Shirdi Sai Junior College and trained in Lakshya Academy secured sixth rank in the EAMCET-2020 conducted by Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), according to chairman of Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions Tambabattula Sridhar.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that Ch Karthik secured 23rd rank along with four others who secured ranks below one hundred in the entrance test to secure seats in the engineering colleges and IITs. "Out of 74 students appeared for the test, these six secured good ranks," he said.

T Sri Vidya, director of the Institutions, said that the students of the junior college secured good ranks in the JEE Mains and Advanced tests also.

Lakshya Academy dean Chandrasekhar, Deeksha Academy dean Jagadish, and the faculty complimented the students for their achievements and parents for their cooperation and the faculty for their encouragement.