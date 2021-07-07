Rajamahendravaram: Sir Arthur Cotton statue vandalised

Rajamahendravaram: Statue of Sir Arthur Cotton was vandalised by unidentified miscreants under Bommuru police station limits in Rajamahendravaram. This incident occurred on the premises of GPR Zilla Parishad High School in Bommuru. Anti-social elements entered the school and destroyed the statue. They put a basket on the head of the statue.

The incident came to light belatedly as the school was closed. It is reported that ganja consuming vagabonds are roaming the locality. According to the locals, the damage might have been done by miscreants addicted to ganja. Besides, demolishing the cotton statue, they also damaged furniture in the school.

Owing to holidays, nobody bothered to have a check on the premises of the school. The school headmaster lodged a complaint with the Bommuru police. They registered a case and investigating.