Rajamahendravaram: Special Assembly session sought on Krishna water issue

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that they are organising a 30-hour protest in Vijayawada on November 20 and 21, demanding that the gazette notification on the redistribution of Krishna river water be cancelled and relief measures are taken to prevent drought.

He called upon everyone to come and raise their voices in this agitation so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could hear the heart-rending cries of the people of AP.

Along with city secretary Karambabu, V Kondala Rao, AISF convener M Stalin and Nagababu Sreenu, Madhu launched the posters of this protest at at the CPI office in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. Madhu said that the Centre is using the issue of redistribution of Krishna river water for benefit in Telangana elections. He accused CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of holding AP hostage in Delhi for his selfish politics. He informed that 18 districts across the State were affected by drought and there is no water in Krishna delta. He demanded the Chief Minister to hold an all-party meeting or Assembly meeting immediately to discuss the issue drought condition in the State and the injustice in the allocation of Krishna waters. Youth should participate in this agitation on a big scale for the future of the State, he said.

The CPI leader said that it is surprising that the State government has declared only 103 as drought mandals, when the official reports were showing that there are more than 448 mandals that recorded less than normal rainfall. He said that there is also a situation where people are migrating from villages in Rayalaseema areas due to drought conditions.