Rajamahendravaram: SSS enters World Records India for serving needy

Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) has entered into World Records India Organization (WRI), in recognition of its services continuously for 200 days during Covid-19 pandemic period. Swarnandhra served migrant workers, hapless people in night shelters and other needy in society. Municipal Corporation commissioner Abishkit Kishore presented WRI's medal and certificate to Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu in a meeting held in corporation office on Thursday. Masks, sanitisers etc distributed to 6,500 people. Later, he said serving of 200 days continuously is a difficult task but

Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu continued the services and asked him to continue the same spirit in future also and assured to extend his assistance to the organization. Getting place in WRI is a proud moment to the city also, he added. Later, Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said masks, sanitisers, essential kits along with Rs 500 cash also given to the needy. Swarnandhra touched the needy of all sections. Getting place in WRI given new spirit and assured to continue the services in future also.