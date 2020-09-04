X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP appoints fact-finding panel on house burning

TDP fact-finding committee members K Naveen and others visiting Aynampalli village of Mudinepalli mandal in Krishna district
x

TDP fact-finding committee members K Naveen and others visiting Aynampalli village of Mudinepalli mandal in Krishna district

Highlights

TDP has appointed a fact-finding committee to know the facts about house burning case at Aynampalli village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district.

Rajamahendravaram: TDP has appointed a fact-finding committee to know the facts about house burning case at Aynampalli village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district. TDP SC Cell vice-president Kasi Naveen Kumar and SC leader D Anjaneyulu visited the village and consoled the victim and assured to extend necessary help from party side.

The duo also went to the police station and enquired about the incident.

Kasi Naveen Kumar said that the burning of the house is unfortunate and TDP will fight for the victims.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X