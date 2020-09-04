Rajamahendravaram: TDP appoints fact-finding panel on house burning

Rajamahendravaram: TDP has appointed a fact-finding committee to know the facts about house burning case at Aynampalli village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district. TDP SC Cell vice-president Kasi Naveen Kumar and SC leader D Anjaneyulu visited the village and consoled the victim and assured to extend necessary help from party side.



The duo also went to the police station and enquired about the incident.

Kasi Naveen Kumar said that the burning of the house is unfortunate and TDP will fight for the victims.