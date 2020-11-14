Rajamahendravaram: Temples decked up for Karthika Masam

Rajamahendravaram: As auspicious Karthika Masam commences from 16th of this month, all the Shaivite temples in the district were decked up to meet the rush of devotees during the month.

The managements of the temples have made arrangements for the darshan with Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Especially on Mondays of Karthika Masam there will be huge rush of devotees.

Bhimeswara Swamy temple in Draksharama, Chalukya Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy temple in Samalkot, Veereswara Swamy temple in Muramalla, Uma Markandeya Swamy temple, Uma Kotilingeswara Swamy temple, Visweswara Swamy temple, Sarangadhareswara Swamy temple and Veereswara Swamy temples in Rajamahendravaram and Agasteswara Swamy temple in Dowleswaram etc are illuminated.

According to Uma Markandeya Swamy temple executive officer R Srinivas, on November 15th at 6 PM Aakasa Deepam will be kindled and during the month at 4 AM every day Ganapathi pooja, Panchamrutha Abhishekam, Kumkum pooja to Goddesses Parvathi, at 12 noon Mahanivedna, special Harathi in the evening will be offered.

Special poojas will be performed on every Monday, Nagula Chavithi, Ekadasi, Ksheerabdi Dwadasi, Sani Trayodasi and Karthika Purnima etc, he averred.