Live
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
- Telangana: Police opens fire in the air, arrest a gang of thieves in Pedda Amberpet
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Tributes paid to Alluri on birth anniversary
Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said that Alluri Sitarama Raju who sacrificed his life for the...
Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said that Alluri Sitarama Raju who sacrificed his life for the cause of Swaraj will live forever in the hearts of people. He called upon everyone to participate in the development of the state by taking inspiration from such martyrs and heroes.
People paid floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on his the 127th birth anniversary at Godavari Bund on Thursday. Along with the minister, Collector Prasanthi, Rajahmundry Rural, Rajanagaram MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bathula Balarama Krishna, and others paid their respects to Alluri.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said that the government has decided to celebrate Alluri Jayanti as a state-level event. He said that Alluri has been identified as the foremost warrior who fought for the protection of tribal rights on land. Collector P Prasanthi, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Battula Balarama and Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar also spoke.
RDO A Chaitra Varshini, Joint Director of Tourism V Swami Naidu and others participated in the programme.