Rajamahendravaram: Tributes paid to Alluri on birth anniversary

Minister Kandula Durgesh paying floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju at his statue on Godavari Bund on Thursday
Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said that Alluri Sitarama Raju who sacrificed his life for the cause of Swaraj will live forever in the hearts of people. He called upon everyone to participate in the development of the state by taking inspiration from such martyrs and heroes.

People paid floral tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on his the 127th birth anniversary at Godavari Bund on Thursday. Along with the minister, Collector Prasanthi, Rajahmundry Rural, Rajanagaram MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bathula Balarama Krishna, and others paid their respects to Alluri.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said that the government has decided to celebrate Alluri Jayanti as a state-level event. He said that Alluri has been identified as the foremost warrior who fought for the protection of tribal rights on land. Collector P Prasanthi, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Battula Balarama and Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar also spoke.

RDO A Chaitra Varshini, Joint Director of Tourism V Swami Naidu and others participated in the programme.

