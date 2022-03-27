Rajamahendravaram: Two-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav-2022 commences

Rajamahendravaram: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan said that India is the greatest democracy of the world which is making rapid strides in development.

The Governor inaugurated the 12th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav -2022 (RSM) at Arts College here on Saturday.

The two-day festival began at the historical and cultural capital of the State, Rajamahendravaram on a grand scale. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and East Godavari District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran participated in the inaugural function. RSM is a platform to showcase folk and tribal art, dance, music, cuisines and culture and provide an opportunity to the artists and artisans to exhibit their talent and products.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor pointed out that Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

There are several Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs being organised across the country.

"We need to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle and for that the Prime Minister has already installed the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a huge statue will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi," he said.

He said that the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM)-2022 aims to put a spotlight on the magnificent cultural diversity of the country and preserve our rich culture and promote many art forms which are not as well known to people across the country.