Rajamahendravaram: Ward volunteers awarded for service to society in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: District collector D Muralidhar Reddy, terming ward volunteers as bridge between the government and people, said that they are rendering good services to the people and they are eyes and ears of the government.

Participating in volunteers award distribution programme held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Wednesday, he said that the State proved how the government functions with the ward volunteer system. Various State governments are studying the system in order to implement the same in their States.

In recognition of their services, the government is honouring them with Ugadi awards, since they are delivering goods and services to the people at the right time at their doorstep. Based on their performance the government is giving three awards, such as Seva Mitra, SevaRatna and Seva Vajra, he said.

For Seva Mitra award a citation, a badge and cash prize of Rs 10,000, for SevaRatna award a citation, badge and cash award of Rs 20,000 and for Seva Vajra award also a citation, badge and cash prize of Rs 30,000 was given, he said.

The Collector further said that the volunteers are treating 50 families in their jurisdiction astheir own families and serving them. Every year the government will give the awards for best performers.

MP Margani Bharat said that the volunteer system is a role model to the country and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the system after in-depth discussions which proved that it is the best system to deliver goods and services to the people at the right time. Cutting across party lines, caste and creed the government is implementing the welfare schemes in the State.

Municipal commissioner Abishikt Kishore said that earlier self-help groups renderedgood service and now volunteers are rendering yeomen service to the people. Urban superintendent of police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee said that volunteers served people at the cost of their lives during Covid-19 pandemic and their services cannot be forgotten.

In the rural constituency, Seva Mitra awards were given to 1,007 volunteers, Seva Ratna awards to 10 volunteers and in urban constituency Seva Vajra awards were given to 10 volunteers, SevaRatna awards to 10 volunteers and Seva Mitra awards to 1,200 volunteers.

Joint collector Keerthi Chekuri, sub collector Anupama Anjali,Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Satyanrayana and YSRCP leaders were present.