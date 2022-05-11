Rajamahendravaram: Welfare for poor beyond politics, says MP Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP Bharat Ram said that welfare schemes are being implemented for all the deserving poor beyond politics.

On Tuesday, he met the beneficiaries of Jagananna Vidya Deevena along with RMC Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and EBC leader Palika Srinivas.

Bharat Ram said revolutionary schemes are being implemented across the State, which are not implemented in any other State.

A total of Rs 19.85 crore was deposited in the accounts of 10,976 mothers under Vidya Deevena in Rajahmundry city and rural areas, he added.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said higher education would be facilitated through Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

Social Welfare Officer MS Shobha Rani, officials V Radhakrishna, PNN Satyanarayana and PT Dora were present.