Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP does not intend to join NDA says Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP Parliamentary party chief and MP Margani Bharat Ram lambasted YSRCP Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for his baseless allegations against the party.

Speaking to mediapersons at his office here on Saturday, Bharat Ram said that it is not right on the part of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to backstab the party. The party has complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to disqualify the Narsapuram MP, he added.

He clarified that the YSRCP does not intend to join the BJP-led NDA. Bharat Ram said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much particular to complete Polavaram project as per schedule and putting forth his best efforts in this regard.

YSRCP leaders Akula Virraju and Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao were present.