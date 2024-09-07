Rajamahendri Women’s College grandly celebrates Annual Day

Rajamahendravaram: The 31st Annual Day and Freshers’ Day of Rajamahendri Junior, Degree, and PG Colleges was celebrated with great pomp at the Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram here on Friday.

Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, the chief guest, urged parents to extend full support to their children and help them to pursue their fields of interest.

TK Visweswara Reddy, Chairman of Rajamahendri Educational Institutions, said their goal is empowering women to be financially independent through education.

I Sarada, regional joint director of the Board of Intermediate Education, spoke about how women are achieving financial independence through continuous efforts and patience.

College Principal Dr T S Sowndarya presented the progress report of the college.

SP Gangi Reddy, Director of Aditya Educational Institutions, also addressed the gathering.

Merit students Mohammad Afsan and D Lakshmi Lavanya were honoured with trophies and certificates. Trophies were awarded to 28 students who secured first rank in university exams.

Various competitions including essay-writing, debate, quiz were held and prizes were given away to the winners. The cultural programmes, skits and performances presented by the students were highly appreciated.