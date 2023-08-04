Rajanna releases water from Vengalaraya Sagar

Makkuva(Parvathipuram-Manyam district): Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora released water from Vengalaraya Sagar (VRS) reservoir for crops for this Kharif at Makkuva mandal on Thursday. He said the government’s intention is to provide irrigation water to each and every acre. Mentioning that there are water resources in the district, he stated that they should be utilised in a proper way to have profitable crops.

Stating that water has been released from various reservoirs to provide water to Kharif crop, Rajanna said water sources should be made into fertile lands so that high yields would be achieved and farmers’ income would be increased and their living conditions would be improved. He said farmers should have a clear understanding of which crop to plant in their land, what kind of seeds to use and what kind of fertilisers to use. He mentioned that the government has made arrangements to provide information from seed to sale through Agricultural Assistants at Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The Deputy CM said that the modernisation work of the project is being done with JICA funds of around Rs 63.50 crore. He explained that the works have been taken up in head works, earthwork, protection wall, generator room, repairs of gates and main canals. The lining work has been taken up for canals. The works would prevent wastage of water, leakages and eventually provide abundant water to the lands. He informed that they have decided to complete these works by next March and water facility would be provided to an additional 5,000 acres of Ayacut.

Vengalaraya Sagar project has a water storage capacity of 1.683 TMC and catering water to 24,700 acres of Ayacut. Under the reservoir, right main canal supplies water to 16,150 acres with 306 cusecs of water and left main canal supplies water to 8,550 acres with 193 cusecs of water. At present there is 1.25 TMC of water in the reservoir. Due to the optimum use of water by farmers, the water would be sufficient for Kharif.

Bobbili MLA Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu, ZPTC Mavudi Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer R Appala Naidu and others were present on the occasion.