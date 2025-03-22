Rajini flays Rajasekhar for quitting YSRCP

Chilakaluripeta : Former minister and YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini urged MLC Marri Rajasekhar, who recently quit both Legislative Council and YSRCP, to introspect, asserting that the YSR family, from late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, consistently honoured him with key roles, including united Guntur district president, regional coordinator, and MLC. She questioned the appropriateness of his resignation after receiving such opportunities.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday on Rajasekhar’s recent criticism of YSRCP following his resignation, Rajini recalled that in 2004, when Rajasekhar contested as an independent from Chilakaluripeta after being denied a Congress ticket, YSR supported him over the official candidate, ensuring his win.

Despite a 2009 Congress defeat, his dignity was upheld. Joining YSRCP, Rajasekhar was made district president, though he lost the 2014 election. Rajini won from Chilakaluripeta in 2019 with Jagan’s backing. Post-YSRCP’s rise to power, Rajasekhar became an MLC and regional coordinator, yet resigned during the party’s post-election struggles, allowing the MLC seat to pass to TDP. Rajini criticised this move, noting he could have challenged the coalition’s ‘Red Book’ governance instead. Rajini said that in 2024, she contested Guntur West on Jagan’s directive, losing but accepting post-election duties in Chilakaluripeta. She contrasted her loyalty with Rajasekhar’s actions, affirming his fair treatment by YSRCP and wishing him respect in his next political venture.

It may be noted that Rajini, who started her political journey in TDP, switched her loyalty to YSRCP later.