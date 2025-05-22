Rajiv Gandhi remembered

Tirupati: Ric tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary here on Wednesday. City Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu along with PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy garlanded Rajiv’s statue at Municipal Office Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Chittibabu and Rambhupal said it was Rajiv Gandhi, who laid strong foundation for the country’s science and technology, the fruits of which now everyone are enjoying.

They further said because of the technology revolution brought by Rajiv Gandhi in the communication sector, today even people in remote rural areas are able to avail mobile phone facilities providing seam less communication with others nationwide.

‘He also worked for the upliftment of downtrodden people by introducing various schemes for them.’

Party leaders Mangati Gopal Reddy, Kambampati Murali Krishna, Siva Sankar, Gopi, Pavan Kumar and Chengalrayudu were present.