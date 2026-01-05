Rajpath Infracon aims to set new Guinness World Records

Puttaparthi: Pune-based Rajpath Infracon Private Limited, a nationally reputed infrastructure construction company, is gearing up to create two new Guinness World Records while also attempting to surpass its own earlier achievements. The record attempts will be undertaken on the under-construction Amaravati-Bengaluru Expressway in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

Rajpath Infracon had earlier entered the Guinness Book of World Records on May 31, 2021, by laying 39.691 km of bituminous road within 24 hours on the Pusegaon-Mahasurni stretch in Satara district, Maharashtra, under the supervision of the State Public Works Department. The project was completed in strict compliance with Central and State norms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2022, the company created another world record by constructing 84.4 km of continuous bituminous concrete road on National Highway-53 between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in record time, equivalent to 42.2 km of dual carriageway. The work was completed with the support of 728 engineers and 2,500 workers, despite extreme temperatures touching 47 degrees Celsius.

The company will begin its latest record attempt on January 5 at 8 a.m., aiming to construct five km of bituminous concrete road within 24 hours and lay the longest continuous stretch using 7,500 metric tonnes of concrete and asphalt in a single day. It also plans to exceed its previous record by using over 36,634 metric tonnes of construction material by January 11.

The Guinness World Records certificates are scheduled to be presented on January 12 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a grand function in Puttaparthi. Andhra Pradesh Ministers and other dignitaries will attend the event, according to Rajpath Infracon PRO Parthasarathi.