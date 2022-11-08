Rajya Sabha Chairman appoints Standing Committees, Telugu states MPs get' place

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has appointed new Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar decided on the formation of committees on November 2. To this extent, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released the details of the committees in the bulletin.



Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar gave place to many MPs from Telugu states in various committees with YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and TRS MP Kesava Rao appointed as members of the Business Advisory Committee, and Ethics Committee.

While Dr. K. Laxman from BJP was appointed as a member of the Rules Committee, GVL Narsimha Rao (BJP) in the Privileges committee, and KR Suresh Reddy (TRS) in the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

CM Ramesh (BJP) has been appointed as the Chairman of the House Committee and B. Lingaiah (TRS) has been appointed as a member. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar will continue as the Chairman of the Rules Committee Rules, Privileges committee, and Business Advisory Committees.