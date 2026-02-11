Rajya Sabha nomination likely for Chintakayala Vijay as AP seats fall vacant

Amaravathi: Speculation is growing within political circles that senior TDP leader Chintakayala Vijay could be heading to the Rajya Sabha next year, as four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh are set to fall vacant. Party sources indicate that one of these seats is likely to be allotted to Vijay, with discussions at the highest level of the party already underway.

According to insider reports, the TDP high command is actively considering finalising his name, and the internal process of selection has reportedly begun. Chintakayala Vijay’s close association with Nara Lokesh and his strong working relationship with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are seen as major factors strengthening his prospects. His consistent loyalty, organisational commitment, and long-standing service to the party are also believed to be playing a key role in the leadership’s decision-making.

TDP has traditionally positioned itself as a party that strongly represents Backward Classes (BC communities), and Chintakayala Vijay, a prominent BC leader, fits well into that ideological framework. Party leaders are openly stating that his elevation to the Rajya Sabha would reflect the party’s commitment to social representation and inclusive leadership.

Sources further suggest that both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have already given positive signals, indicating broad internal support for his nomination. While no official announcement has been made yet, the strong buzz within party circles has made his candidature a major talking point in Andhra Pradesh political corridors.

If confirmed, Chintakayala Vijay’s entry into the Rajya Sabha would be seen as a reward for years of dedication, organisational discipline, and political loyalty, while also strengthening TDP’s representation at the national level. With formal announcements expected closer to the election process, all eyes are now on the party leadership’s final decision.