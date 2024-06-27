Rallies, awareness drives held to curb drug menace

Visakhapatnam : With drug abuse growing at an alarming rate, the call to battle it out was given by departments concerned on the occasion of the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’.

Observed on June 26 annually, officials and stakeholders came together to join rallies and awareness sessions both in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Wednesday.

As drug abuse impacts not just the physical well-being but also one’s emotional and mental health condition, experts underline the need to go beyond a day’s observance and focus on a consistent approach to curb the menace at the grassroots.

Laying emphasis on prevention, rehabilitation and holistic treatment and drug control strategies, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to extend their support to the district officials to curb ganja menace in the city as well as across the State. Launching an awareness rally from Kali Mata temple to YMCA marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking here on Wednesday, the Home Minister mentioned that Visakhapatnam should be made a drug-free city and every individual, student, youth and public should cooperate with the officials to make it a reality.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar stated that there is a need to eliminate the use of ganja and other drugs in the district. As part of it, a meeting was held with all the departments and prepared an action plan, he added. To curb the use of ganja and drugs in the city, a 100-day action plan is being implemented in the district, the CP informed.

Collector (In-charge) Mayur Ashok, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr K Fakeerappa, college students and other staff participated in the rally.

Similarly, Anakapalli police organised a rally in the town. District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti and Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna flagged off a rally with college students from Anakapalli ring road junction to four road junction. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti mentioned that students and youth should stay away from drugs. He opined that by creating awareness drug abuse and ganja use can be reduced.

SP Murali Krishna informed that four static check-posts have been set up in the district as part of strict measures to curb the ganja transportation in the district. He said that 11 dynamic check points have been identified and surveillance of transport routes has been increased with special teams. The SP stated that arrangements have been made to watch from the district control room through the CC cameras near the check posts. Since 2023, the district police have registered 189 cases and arrested 501 accused, he added. About 7,255 kg of ganja and 108 vehicles were seized, the SP informed.