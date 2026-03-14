RAM credit outreach campaign organised

Vijayawada: IndianBank Vijayawada Zone conducted a ‘Mega RAM Credit Outreach Campaign’ on Friday, extending financial support to various beneficiaries under Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments.

During the programme, Zonal Manager M Rajesh and Deputy Zonal Manager M Seshagiri Rao handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries amounting to Rs 260 crore, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, farmers and individuals through various loan schemes.

The campaign was part of a larger initiative carried out simultaneously across all eight zones under the Field General Manager’s Office (FGMO), Hyderabad. As part of the outreach drive, Field General Manager Pranesh Kumar handed over sanction tickets worth Rs 1,422 crore to beneficiaries across the zones.

The Mega Credit Outreach Campaign is aimed at boosting credit flow to priority sectors, particularly retail customers, agriculture, and micro, small and medium enterprises, thereby strengthening economic activity and promoting inclusive growth.

Bank officials stated that the initiative reflects Indian Bank’s commitment to supporting local businesses, farmers and self-employed individuals, while also enhancing financial inclusion and economic development in the region.