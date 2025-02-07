Live
Ram Gopal Varma likely to Appear Before Ongole Police Today
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, commonly known as RGV, is set to appear before the Ongole Rural Police on Friday following a case registered against him. The police have called for a hearing today, after investigation officer CI Srikanth issued a notice for Varma to attend on February 4. In a recent request, Varma sought an extension, asking to appear on February 7 instead.
The case against Varma gained traction after he allegedly morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, which he posted on social media platform X. A complaint was filed against him at the Maddipadu police station on November 10 of the previous year. Despite receiving notices to appear for questioning on November 19 and 25, Varma initially chose to evade the hearings before eventually going into hiding for several days.
The police took steps to avoid Varma's arrest and secured anticipatory bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which mandated that he cooperate with the investigation. Despite these legal directives, Varma has consistently evaded police inquiries, prompting multiple notices from authorities.
The anticipation surrounding whether Varma will comply with today's summons has grown, as many speculate the potential for him to provide a last-minute reason for non-attendance. This ongoing situation continues to attract public and media attention.