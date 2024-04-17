  • Menu
Rama Rajya will continue under the Leadership of Jagan in Andhra Pradesh
The YSR Congress Party celebrated Sri Ramanavami with great fervor, with the belief that Rama Rajya will continue under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress Party celebrated Sri Ramanavami with great fervor, with the belief that Rama Rajya will continue under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The party's West Constituency Headquarter saw a grand Kalyan Mahotsav of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swami, organized by 44th Division Corporator Mylavarapu Ratnakumari Durga Rao.

The event saw YSR Congress Party Assembly Candidate Aseef's daughter Reshma and son-in-law Afasr Garu officiating the wedding ceremony, sitting on peetas amidst a large gathering of party representatives, workers, leaders, and fans. The stage was beautifully decorated with mango leaves, banana trees, and various flowers, creating a festive atmosphere.

The festival included the presentation of new silk clothes to the Lord and the Goddess, along with Talambras and a scientifically conducted marriage ceremony. Prasadam was distributed to all attendees, marking a joyous celebration of Sri Ramanavami under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan.

