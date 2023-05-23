Ramachandrapuram: Nara Lokesh assures to link Kundu-KC canals

Ramachandrapuram (Allagadda) : The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been keeping in pending even the works that can be completed with minimum funds and soon after the TDP forms the next government, the Kundu river will be linked with the Kurnool-Kadapa (KC) Canal to resolve all the irrigation problems in the area, said TDP national general secretaryNara Lokesh at Ramachandrapuram here on Monday.

The farmers from Ramachadrapuram under KC Canal met him during his Yuva Galam padayatra and in a memorandum submitted to him said that since their village is at the fag-end of the canal they are not getting irrigation water. If the Kundu river, which is very close to their village, is linked to the KC Canal the irrigation problems of not only their village but also 30 surrounding villages will be resolved, they said in the memorandum.

“It is really unfortunate that the farmers in the village, which is very close to the Kundu river, are facing such problems. Irrigation has taken a back seat under the YSRCP rule. Once the TDP comes to power in the upcoming polls the linking of Kundu river with the KC Canal will be taken up,” Lokesh said.

Earlier, before beginning his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday, Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of Balija community at the Dornipadu campsite.

The TDP national general secretary pointed out that the TDP strived hard for the uplift of the Balija community but now the community has become a victim in the hands of Jagan.

Several leaders from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency joined TDP at the campsite in the presence of Lokesh. Welcoming them into the party, Lokesh asked them to work hard to bring the TDP back to power.