Ramakrishna calls for unity among democratic forces

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna on Tuesday called upon all democratic forces to unite against what he described as attempts by the Narendra Modi-led Union government to suppress democratic institutions, people’s movements, and protestsacross the country. He strongly condemned the Centre for adopting “insidious tactics” aimed at preventing strikes and agitations on public issues in the future.

Addressing a press conference at Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada, Ramakrishna alleged that similar policies are now being replicated in Andhra Pradesh under the “double-engine coalition government.” He criticised the invocation of the PD Act against CPM leader Appalaraju in Anakapalli district and the arrests of AISF and AIYF leaders, calling them attempts to intimidate people’s movements. He also opposed the establishment of medical colleges under the PPP model, demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy by the State government.

Ramakrishna further alleged that amendments to the MGNREGS and the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name would severely impact the rural poor and artisans. He announced that CPI national executive and committee meetings would be held in Khammam, Telangana, from January 19 to 21 as part of the party’s centenary programmes.

CPI Telangana State Secretary and MLA Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao said the party, with a 100-year legacy, continues to fight for workers and the poor.He announced that the grand conclusion of the CPI centenary celebrations will be held in Khammam on January 18, with the participation of lakhs of party members and delegates from 40 countries.

Rao highlighted the party’s historic role in championing labor rights, land reforms, and social justice initiatives. The celebrations will feature cultural programmes, political discussions, and public rallies, emphasizing the CPI’s vision for social equality and economic justice. CPI leader Eswaraiah said the Khammam meet would reflect the party’s glorious hundred-year journey, showcasing its sacrifices and achievements in defending democratic values and the Constitution. More than 50,000 cadres, leaders, and supporters from across the state are expected to participate, reaffirming their commitment to socialist ideology and people-centric policies, he added.

He asserted that the party would continue to intensify its struggle against anti-people policies, pledging that the Communist movement would emerge stronger through collective resistance and mass participation.