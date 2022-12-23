Ramanjuan's contributions recalled on National Mathematics Day

Tirupati: Department of Applied Mathematics of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated National Mathematics Day commemorating the birth anniversary of eminent mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan here on Thursday.

SV University Mathematics department Prof V Sugunamma, the chief guest, enlightened students about the importance of National Mathematics Day. Presenting the life of Ramanujan briefly, she highlighted his contributions in the field of Mathematics. She encouraged students to apply mathematics in modelling real life problems of the society and help mankind to lead a happy life.

Head of the Department Dr C Venkata Lakshmi, Dr M Siva Parvati, along with faculty members Dr B Vishali, Dr K Manjula, Dr PD Selvi, Dr A Shoba and students of the department participated in the event. On this occasion, elocution and quiz competitions were held and prizes were distributed to the winners.

SV University Department of Mathematics also organised a programme on the occasion in which Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Principal Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy and others took part. Speaking on the occasion, the Rector said that Ramanujan's discoveries have laid a new path to the world. Prof Tulasi Ramakrishna Reddy, Prof Sugunamma, Dr Jaya Subba Reddy, Dr Sudhakaraiah, former Professors Hanumantha Chary, Nagamuni Reddy and others were present.

Regional Science Centre, Tirupati also celebrated the day by organising various programmes for the benefit of students and the general public. A rally was organised on the occasion. An activity-based workshop on Fun with Mathematics was held for the students and teachers. This involves fun activities on various mathematical concepts and computational thinking, topological problems and rational thinking in solving problems and application of mathematics in various fields.