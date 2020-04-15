Ramesh Kumar reply to Vijayasai by saying he wrote the letter to Home Secretary

Amaravati: N Ramesh Kumar, former AP State Election Commissioner reacted on the allegations of the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy by clearing the clouds that he wrote the letter to the Union Home Secretary.

"I am to clarify in response to some reports appearing in media with regard to the veracity of a letter written by me in my capacity as State Election Commissioner to Secretary Home Govt, of India, third parties need not worry about the same". Giving a sharp reply to Vijayasai Reddy, he maintained that there was no need to worry about the letter since the MP did not have any stake in it.

Further, Ramesh Kumar made it clear that "Hon' ble MoS Home has also confirmed the above facts. I do not desire unnecessary and unwarranted controversy in the matter! It is well within my domain to communicate with the Home Ministry!"