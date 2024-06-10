Rammohan Naidu youngest Minister in Modi-3.0

Srikakulam: Srikakulam TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu sets another record as the youngest minister in the Union cabinet.

He has already set two records by winning as MP for the third consecutive time and also with a majority of 3,27,327 votes.

Rammohan Naidu is 37-year-old. He was born on December 18, 1987. He is the only son of former Union minister and senior TDP leader late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu. He studied engineering and MBA in USA and started his career in Singapore and forced to return to India after the sad demise of his father in an accident in 2012.

In 2014, he contested as an MP on TDP ticket at the age of 27 and won with 1,27,572 votes majority by defeating his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi.

As an MP Rammohan Naidu served people a lot in Srikakulam and other parts of the State as he is having good relations with all the Union Ministers and carried the issues to their notice frequently with regard to fishermen, migrant workers and issues related to railway and national highways. Apart from rendering dedicated service to his constituency, Rammohan Naidu gained knowledge and experience as a member of parliamentary standing committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing.

He also worked as a member of consultative committee on tourism and culture and for committee on welfare of OBCs etc.

In recognition of his dedicated service, Rammohan Naidu was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020.

In 1996, Yerrannaidu, father of Rammohan naidu was the youngest minister in the then Union Cabinet. Now Rammohan Naidu, broke his father’s record of being the youngest person to secure a berth in Union Cabinet. Rammohan Naidu is the third person from Srikakulam district to secure a place in the Union Cabinet. So far Yerrannaidu (TDP) and K Kruparani (Congress) found place in the Central Cabinet.

TDP MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar and others went to New Delhi to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.