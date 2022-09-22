Rampachodavaram: Agency-wide alert over Maoist anniversary

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): In the wake of 18th anniversary of Maoists, police were alerted across the agency area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Chintapalli Additional SP KPS Kishore said that Maoist activities will not get public support anymore and asserted that the police department is committed to keep the agency area of the district peaceful. He said Maoists have lost the support and trust of the people completely and their illegal activities will be severely suppressed.

The Additional SP informed that police are implementing various service programmes for youth and students in various areas and gaining public trust. He said the coordination between police department and people has been fully strengthened.

As per the orders of District SP Satish Kumar, extensive search operations are being conducted in Maoist-affected and suspected areas with special parties, CRPF forces, Greyhound parties and dog squads across the district. Police officers are going to people in different villages and appealing to them not to cooperate with the Maoists.

Additional SP Kishore said that people are responding positively to this. He said that all measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident in the background of Maoist anniversary. He asked people to immediately inform the police if they see if any movement of Maoists or suspicious movements anywhere.