Rampachodavaram: Tribals assured of road repairs

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore assured the tribals that he will strive for the construction of roads to the remote areas of Rampachodavaram Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. On Wednesday, Pamuleru village sarpanch and some tribals submitted a representation to him seeking construction of roads to the remote villages of Kakuru, Elivada and Kotha Vethi. The PO responded immediately and inspected Kakuru road.

Suraj Ganore said that the construction of road from Kutrawada to Kakuru village was stopped due to lack of permission from Forest department. He said that they are discussing with the forest officials and the road works will start as soon as the permissions are sanctioned. He said that cell towers have been sanctioned in Kakuru and Elivada villages and their work will start soon.

The Project Officer inspected school in Kakuru village and instructed the teachers to provide food to students as per the menu.Pamuleru sarpanch Sarla Ramadevi requested the PO for setting up a community hall at Maredumilli mandal headquarters for the convenience of those coming from remote villages. The PO assured to grant the community hall.

He also inspected the tribal shopping complex built at Maredumilli.

Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer G David Raju, Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Tahsildar B Raju, MPDO Vivek, Panchayat Raj AEE P Venkata Ramana, Gram Panchayat Secretary Vamsi Raghava, VRO Gopala Krishna were present.