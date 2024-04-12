Live
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
- Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed
Ramzan prayers conducted
Guntur: Muslims offered prayers at Andhra Muslim College and Urdu High School at RTC Bus Stand on the Ponnur Road here on Thursday on the occasion of Ramzan. They gathered at the Andhra Muslim College, Urdu High School and offered prayers.
TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Kilaru Rosaiah, MLA Mustafa, TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Naseer Ahmed participated in the prayers.
Later, the Muslims greeted each other and conveyed Ramzan greetings. Huge tents were set up for this purpose and carpets were laid for conducting prayers and drinking water facility was provided. Police diverted traffic for this purpose.
