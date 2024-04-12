Ramzan prayers conducted

Guntur: Muslims offered prayers at Andhra Muslim College and Urdu High School at RTC Bus Stand on the Ponnur Road here on Thursday on the occasion of Ramzan. They gathered at the Andhra Muslim College, Urdu High School and offered prayers.

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Kilaru Rosaiah, MLA Mustafa, TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Naseer Ahmed participated in the prayers.

Later, the Muslims greeted each other and conveyed Ramzan greetings. Huge tents were set up for this purpose and carpets were laid for conducting prayers and drinking water facility was provided. Police diverted traffic for this purpose.