Ramzan tofa distributed

Ongole: Sriram Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Ongole organised its ninth consecutive ‘Ramzan Tofa’ distribution programme on the occasion of the holy Ramzan festival on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, 150 underprivileged Muslim families were provided with 10 kg of rice and 10 varieties of essential commodities, with the aim of ensuring everyone celebrates the festival joyfully. Hospital Management Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna, Senior Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement and Spine Surgeon, and Dr Chapala Santhakumari, Senior Gynaecologist and High-Risk Pregnancy Specialist, expressed their happiness in conducting such programmes every Ramzan.

They described the holy month as one that fosters patience, service, charity, and brotherhood.

Several doctors, community leaders, social activists, and local residents attended the event in large numbers. The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to the couple for their continued generosity.

The organisers extended warm Ramzan greetings, wishing everyone peace, happiness, and prosperity.