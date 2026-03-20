General Manager, SCR Graces Ugadi Celebrations

Railway Officers Club, Secunderabad held the Sri Parabhava Naama Samvatsara Ugadi Celebrations on 19.03.2026 at the Club premises. Sri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway graced the event as Chief Guest. Sri Satya Prakash, Addl. General Manager, South Central Railway, Principal Heads of Departments, Member Officers and their families were present in large numbers on the occasion. A host of cultural events marked the program, besides the presentation of the eagerly awaited Panchanga Sravanam.

Smt. Vandana Srivastava, President, SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation ; Sri P.V. Muralikrishna, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, SCR and President, Railway Officers Club, Sri D.S. Rama Rao, Addl. Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, SCR and Secretary, Railway Officers Club were amongst those present. Sri R. Gopalkrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad and Sri S.K.Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, SCR also graced the Telugu new year event.