News

Rare kidney transplant successful at Kurnool Medicover

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 7:47 AM IST
Rare kidney transplant successful at Kurnool Medicover
Kurnool: Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, successfully performed its fifth kidney transplant on January 25 - a rare and complex procedure.

The patient, S Ravindra (48) from Alluru village, Nandikotkur mandal, Kurnool district, was discharged in good health on February 2.

Suffering from kidney failure for four years due to congenital urinary tract issues, Ravindra had been on hemodialysis. His wife K Padmavathi (40) donated her kidney.

The treatment involved three major surgeries: BNI (laser treatment), retroperitoneal laparoscopic nephrectomy to remove the damaged kidney, and the transplant—all covered under the NTR Vaidya Sree - Aarogyasri scheme.

Dr Abdul Samad, Senior Consultant Urologist & Microsurgical Andrologist, highlighted the challenges posed by congenital condition and credited the team’s expertise and advanced technology for the success.

Dr Siddharth Herur, Consultant Nephrologist, noted the transplant’s significant improvement to the patient’s quality of life, made possible by timely intervention and government support. Hospital Head Maheshwar Reddy reaffirmed Medicover’s commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to Rayalaseema residents using state-of-the-art facilities and skilled professionals. Both recipient and donor are recovering well.

Medicover Hospitals Kurnool kidney transplantrare complex kidney transplant surgeryNTR Vaidya Sree Aarogyasri schemecongenital kidney failure treatmentRayalaseema advanced healthcare services
Deal with issue of illegal Bangladeshis in state with an iron hand: Ashoka

Deal with issue of illegal Bangladeshis in state with an iron hand: Ashoka

