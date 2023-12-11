Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
Rare procedure performed by doctors at Medicover
Highlights
The doctors provide the treatment to a 15-year-old boy after they trace a tumor in his lung
Visakhapatnam: Medicover Hospitals in Visakhapatnam treated a 15-year-old boy suffering from dry cough and chest pain. After taking a chest X-ray, the doctors traced a tumor in his lung.
Later, the patient was diagnosed with an inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor, a rare condition that significantly impaired the functioning of the lung.
Led by pulmonologist Dr Sudheer Tale, the medical team aided in delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions to address the unique challenges posed by the tumor and provided treatment to the patient.
