Rare procedure performed by doctors at Medicover

Visakhapatnam: Medicover Hospitals in Visakhapatnam treated a 15-year-old boy suffering from dry cough and chest pain. After taking a chest X-ray, the doctors traced a tumor in his lung.

Later, the patient was diagnosed with an inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor, a rare condition that significantly impaired the functioning of the lung.

Led by pulmonologist Dr Sudheer Tale, the medical team aided in delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions to address the unique challenges posed by the tumor and provided treatment to the patient.