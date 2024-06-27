RARS to organise national conference on millets from today

Tirupati : Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – National Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, jointly organising a two-day National conference on June 27 and 28 at Regional Agricultural Research Center, Tirupati. Speaking to the media about the conference on Wednesday, Director of IIMR Dr Tara Satyavathy said that during the two days, the research done in small grain crops in the past year and national-level research activity to be done in the coming year will be discussed.

There will be discussions related to the selection of high-yielding varieties developed in various millet crops and through those discussions, selection of millet varieties suitable for different regions and popularisation of varieties with high nutritional value will be taken up. Around 220 scientists, who are doing research on millet crops across the country, are participating in this programme.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi along with other dignitaries will participate in the conference. RARS ADR Dr V Sumathi, Principal Scientists Dr Kay John, Dr K Devaki and Scientist Dr K Mohan participated in the press meet.