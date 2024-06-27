  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RARS to organise national conference on millets from today

RARS to organise national conference on millets from today
x
Highlights

Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – National Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, jointly organising a two-day National conference on June 27 and 28 at Regional Agricultural Research Center, Tirupati.

Tirupati : Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – National Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, jointly organising a two-day National conference on June 27 and 28 at Regional Agricultural Research Center, Tirupati. Speaking to the media about the conference on Wednesday, Director of IIMR Dr Tara Satyavathy said that during the two days, the research done in small grain crops in the past year and national-level research activity to be done in the coming year will be discussed.

There will be discussions related to the selection of high-yielding varieties developed in various millet crops and through those discussions, selection of millet varieties suitable for different regions and popularisation of varieties with high nutritional value will be taken up. Around 220 scientists, who are doing research on millet crops across the country, are participating in this programme.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi along with other dignitaries will participate in the conference. RARS ADR Dr V Sumathi, Principal Scientists Dr Kay John, Dr K Devaki and Scientist Dr K Mohan participated in the press meet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X